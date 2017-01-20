Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:59 pm
Friday, Jan. 20
EAST

Iona 96, Fairfield 89

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Manhattan 71

Quinnipiac 95, Canisius 90

SOUTH

Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 70

MIDWEST

Akron 70, E. Michigan 63

Milwaukee 63, Cleveland St. 62

Wright St. 106, Detroit 88

___

