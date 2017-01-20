College Basketball Scores

Trending:
Iona 96, Fairfield 89
Monmouth (NJ) 82, Manhattan 71
Quinnipiac 95, Canisius 90
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 70
Akron 70, E. Michigan 63
Milwaukee 63, Cleveland St. 62
Wright St. 106, Detroit 88
___
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.