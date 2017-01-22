College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 81, Maine 63
Binghamton 71, Stony Brook 67
Monmouth (NJ) 91, Fairfield 49
New Hampshire 81, Hartford 56
Seton Hall 86, St. John’s 73
Siena 81, Manhattan 68
UMBC 102, Mass.-Lowell 86
ETSU 79, Wofford 72
George Mason 82, Richmond 77
Memphis 70, UCF 65
N. Kentucky 101, Detroit 87
VCU 90, La Salle 52
Dayton 67, Saint Louis 46
Milwaukee 94, Youngstown St. 85
Northwestern 74, Ohio St. 72
Valparaiso 96, Ill.-Chicago 65
Wright St. 88, Oakland 67
Xavier 86, Georgetown 75
UC Davis 76, Hawaii 70
