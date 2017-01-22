Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 6:59 pm
Sunday, Jan. 22
EAST

Albany (NY) 81, Maine 63

Binghamton 71, Stony Brook 67

Monmouth (NJ) 91, Fairfield 49

New Hampshire 81, Hartford 56

Seton Hall 86, St. John’s 73

Siena 81, Manhattan 68

UMBC 102, Mass.-Lowell 86

SOUTH

ETSU 79, Wofford 72

George Mason 82, Richmond 77

Memphis 70, UCF 65

N. Kentucky 101, Detroit 87

VCU 90, La Salle 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 67, Saint Louis 46

Milwaukee 94, Youngstown St. 85

Northwestern 74, Ohio St. 72

Valparaiso 96, Ill.-Chicago 65

Wright St. 88, Oakland 67

Xavier 86, Georgetown 75

FAR WEST

UC Davis 76, Hawaii 70

___

Sports News
Sports News

