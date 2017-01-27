Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:59 pm
Friday, Jan. 27
EAST

Columbia 66, Dartmouth 54

Harvard 77, Cornell 71

Iona 77, Siena 66

