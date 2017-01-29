Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 9:00 pm
Share
Sunday, Jan. 29
EAST

Binghamton 65, Maine 54

Colgate 70, American U. 65

Iona 69, St. Peter’s 66, OT

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Villanova 61, Virginia 59

Advertisement

Xavier 82, St. John’s 77

SOUTH

Louisville 85, NC State 60

Virginia Tech 85, Boston College 79

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 94, South Florida 53

Detroit 93, Green Bay 92

Illinois St. 69, Evansville 59

Michigan St. 70, Michigan 62

Nebraska 83, Purdue 80

Northwestern 68, Indiana 55

Oakland 79, Milwaukee 70, OT

Valparaiso 65, N. Kentucky 58

Wichita St. 64, Bradley 49

Wright St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 86

FAR WEST

Arizona 77, Washington 66

Hawaii 78, UC Santa Barbara 56

Washington St. 91, Arizona St. 83

___

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended