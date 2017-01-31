Collins carries Wake Forest past Boston College 85-80

BOSTON (AP) — John Collins scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half — 13 coming in a 14-0 run that propelled Wake Forest to an 85-80 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night.

Bryant Crawford added 15 points and Austin Arians 14 for the Demon Deacons (13-9, 4-6 ACC). Collins also tied a career-high with 16 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

Jordan Chatman led Boston College (9-14, 2-8) with 22 points. Ky Bowman had 18 and Jerome Robinson 17 for the Eagles, who lost their sixth straight game.

Trailing by seven, Wake started pounding the ball inside to Collins, who scored the final 13 points — seven from the free throw line — of a 14-0 run that made it 71-64 with 4 ½ minutes to play.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward was giving BC so much trouble that center Mo Jeffers and forward Nik Popovic both fouled out.

The Eagles hit three 3s during a 9-0 spree — the middle one banked in from the top of the key by Popovic — for a 55-47 lead with just under 13 minutes left.

Wake won a matchup at home against BC, 79-66 on Jan. 3.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons moved closer to the tight middle of the ACC standings and a possible better position for a matchup in the conference postseason tourney.

Boston College: The Eagles seemed flat in the early minutes of the first half, but overcame that by hitting 10 of their first 20 3-point attempts. For a team that’s struggled and doesn’t have the talent of many of their opponents, it’s not something they can afford to do.

GRAND OPENING

Seven-year old Darla Holloway sang the national anthem, drawing a loud applause from the small crowd. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, but the PA announcer told the crowd she was cancer-free.

She also sang God Bless America at Boston Red Sox games when she was as young as four.

SMALL GATHERING

With light snow falling in the area, and likely combined with the Eagles struggling, there was a very small turnout. But that didn’t explain why the student sections behind both baskets were mostly empty.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: At home against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Demon Deacons play only twice at home in their next five games.

Boston College: The Eagles host No. 6 Louisville Saturday in the second of three straight at home.