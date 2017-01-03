Collins scores 17, Mitoglou 15; Wake Forest beats BC, 79-66

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — John Collins h 17 points and Dinos Mitoglou added 15, as Wake Forest surged past Boston College 79-66 on Tuesday night.

The Demon Deacons struggled for long stretches of the first half, and trailed 43-38 when Jerome Robinson hit a 3-pointer in the early in the second. The Eagles with without a field goal for eight minutes, 55 seconds as Wake Forest (10-5, 1-2 ACC) took a 66-50 lead with 5:57 to play.

Boston College (8-7, 1-1) made only two of its first 16 shots from the field in the second half. The Deacons took full advantage of BC’s futility, and a Collins dunk punctuated a 23-5 run that gave Wake Forest a 61-48 lead.

The crowd at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum was energized for the first time all night. But groans were audible when Collins, the Deacons’ leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, hobbled off the court holding his knee with 13:06 left.