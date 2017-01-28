Colorado beats No. 10 Oregon 74-65, ends Ducks’ streak at 17

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derrick White scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, keying Colorado’s 74-65 upset of No. 10 Oregon that snapped the Ducks’ 17-game winning streak on Saturday night.

Xavier Johnson added 13 points as the Buffaloes (12-10, 2-7 Pac-12) kept the Ducks winless in seven trips all-time in Boulder.

Payton Pritchard’s 19 points led the Ducks (19-3, 8-1), who lost for the first time since Nov. 21 against Georgetown.

White had a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half that put the Buffaloes ahead 45-39 while Colorado’s stifling defense was keeping the Ducks out of rhythm at the other end of the court. And he had a 3-pointer, a three-point play and two free throws in an 11-1 run that gave Colorado a 64-52 lead.

The Buffs are just the third team to top 70 points against the Oregon this season.