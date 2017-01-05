Colorado State edges San Jose State 76-71

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prentiss Nixon and J.D. Paige scored 18 points apiece as Colorado State held on to edge San Jose State 76-71 in a Mountain West matchup on Wednesday night.

Gian Clavell added 15 points for the Rams (10-6, 2-1) and Emmanuel Omogbo had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season.

Paige and Omogbo teamed up for seven unanswered points early in the second period to help extend the Rams’ three-point intermission lead to 53-46 with 11:55 to play. San Jose State closed it to 72-71 with 1:43 remaining, but Paige sank a jumper and the Spartans’ Ryan Welage missed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to seal it.

Colorado State jumped to a 13-0 start and was up 34-31 at the break.

Advertisement

Brandon Clarke scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Spartans (7-6, 0-2). E.J. Boyce added 12 points off the bench.