Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Outfielder Guyer signs 2-year deal with Indians
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Colorado's proposed Olympic museum…

Colorado’s proposed Olympic museum receives funding boost

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 11:08 am
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A proposed museum dedicated to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements has received a fundraising boost from a Colorado Springs tourism marketing organization.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2j9b8ZH ) that the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving $500,000 to the proposed U.S. Olympic Museum. The money will help project supports racing to meet a March 31 fundraising deadline.

Bureau president and CEO Doug Price says the CVB board voted Tuesday to give the money to the museum over three years. He says backers estimate the project will draw 350,000 tourists to the region each year.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Museum board chairman Dick Celeste says the CVB’s commitment shows how strongly community members feel about the project. He says the museum still needs to come up with $8.3 million in funding.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Topics:
Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Colorado's proposed Olympic museum…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Outfielder Guyer signs 2-year deal with Indians