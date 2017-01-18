Colorado’s proposed Olympic museum receives funding boost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A proposed museum dedicated to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements has received a fundraising boost from a Colorado Springs tourism marketing organization.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2j9b8ZH ) that the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving $500,000 to the proposed U.S. Olympic Museum. The money will help project supports racing to meet a March 31 fundraising deadline.

Bureau president and CEO Doug Price says the CVB board voted Tuesday to give the money to the museum over three years. He says backers estimate the project will draw 350,000 tourists to the region each year.

Museum board chairman Dick Celeste says the CVB’s commitment shows how strongly community members feel about the project. He says the museum still needs to come up with $8.3 million in funding.

