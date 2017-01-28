Sports Listen

Columbia holds off Harvard for 65-62 win

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 9:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Hickman and Jeff Coby scored 13 points apiece and Columbia held on to defeat Harvard 65-62 on Saturday night.

The Lions led by 19 early in the second half but the Crimson cut it to 64-62 with 2:19 left when Corey Johnson hit his fifth 3-pointer of the half — and seventh of the night. However, the only point from there was a Coby free throw as Columbia missed three free throws and had 2 of 3 shot attempts blocked and Harvard missed three 3s and had a turnover.

Luke Petrasek and Quinton Adlesh added 11 points each for the Lions (9-8, 3-1 Ivy League), who made just two of their final 12 shots and went 11 of 19 from the foul line in the second half.

Johnson hit 7 of 14 from distance for 21 points for Harvard (11-6, 3-1) but his teammates were 3 of 25. Seth Towns had 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Sports News
