Conley scores career-high 38, Grizzlies rout Suns 115-96

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Conley scored a career-high 38 points, Memphis just missed a franchise record with 16 3-pointers and the Grizzlies rolled past the Phoenix Suns, 115-96 on Monday night.

Conley matched his career best with seven 3s (in 10 attempts) and made 12 of 18 shots overall in his fourth 30-point game of the season. He had five the rest of his career.

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each added 18 points for the Grizzlies in their third stop of a season-high, six-game road trip.

Devin Booker scored 22, running his string of 20-point games to 13, for Phoenix. Rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-high 20.

Phoenix never led and trailed by as many as 30 in matching its season worst with a fourth straight loss.

Eric Bledsoe, coming off a career-high 41 points in a Phoenix loss to Denver on Saturday night, was 2 for 9 and finished with eight points.

Conley, whose previous career best was 36, was pretty much unstoppable in the first half, making 8 of 10 shots, 4 of 5 3-pointers, for 23 points to help Memphis build an 11-point lead.

He hit two 3s and a layup in an 11-2 run that put the Grizzlies ahead 45-35 on Randolph’s 3-pointer with 6:40 left in the half. Six straight Phoenix points, the last two on a driving reverse layup from the baseline by Tucker, cut the lead to 47-43 with 4:28 left.

But Conley’s 20-footer started a 9-1 spurt and he finished it with a driving layup to put Memphis up 59-46. The Grizzlies led 59-48 at the break.

A 10-0 run early in the third quarter gave Memphis a 72-52 lead on Conley’s fifth 3-poiinter of the night (in six tries).

The Grizzlies’ 16 3s (in 28 attempts) were one shy of their franchise best of 17 in Sacramento on New Year’s Eve.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis waived rookie Troy Williams and signed Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract. …. Troy Daniels sat out the game (right knee). … Vince Carter turned 40 years old on Thursday. … It was Memphis’ first game against the Suns this season.

Suns: P.J. Tucker drew two technical fouls and was ejected from the game with 6:27 to play. … Rookie Dragan Bender missed his fourth straight game with right ankle soreness. … Phoenix has lost four in a row three times and has never won more than two straight.

WRIGHT BACK

Memphis’ Brandan Wright made his season debut with about five minutes to play after being sidelined all season with a left ankle injury. He had been cleared to play earlier in the day.

Before the game, coach David Fizdale had said of the forward, “If I have an opportunity to slip him in there, I will” and the big lead gave him just that chance.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Memphis plays at Denver on Wednesday night in the fourth stop of the six-game trip.

Suns: Phoenix remains home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.