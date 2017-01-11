Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Sacramento Kings stage a fourth-quarter comeback in defeating the Detroit Pistons 100-94 on Tuesday night.

The Pistons led by nine entering the fourth, when they were outscored 32-17. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Kings, who had lost five of six since winning a season-high four straight.

Anthony Tolliver added 17 points for Sacramento. Kosta Koufos scored 10 of his 12 in the final period. Rudy Gay and Garrett Temple both finished with 11.

The Kings closed the game with an 11-2 run, and Detroit went scoreless over the final 1:15. They made four 3-pointers in the fourth and were 13 of 24 overall from beyond the arc.