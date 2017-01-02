Sports Listen

Coyotes claim Burmistrov off waivers from Winnipeg

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 2:57 pm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have claimed center Alexander Burmistrov from the Winnipeg Jets and recalled defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

The moves were announced on Monday.

Burmistrov had two assists in 23 games with the Jets this season and has 30 goals with 51 assists in 298 career games. The 25-year-old Russian was the eighth overall pick of the 2010 NHL draft by Atlanta.

The 26-year-old Connauton appeared in nine games with the Coyotes earlier this season, with one assist. He had a goal and two assists with the Roadrunners.

Sports News
