Crawford, Lawson lead Memphis to 70-65 win over UCF

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 7:00 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — K.J. Lawson hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 1:16, Markel Crawford converted a late 3-point play and Memphis held on for a 70-65 win over UCF on Sunday.

Lawson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Dedric Lawson scored 14 points while Crawford and Jimario Rivers added 12 apiece. Jeremiah Martin had nine points and five assists for Memphis (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference).

UCF’s A.J. Davis made two free throws to make it 59-all before a 7-2 spurt, capped by Crawford’s layup and free throw, put the Tigers up six with 2:32 left and K.J. Lawson’s four foul shots sealed it.

Taylor had 16 points and Tacko Fall added 15 with 13 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Tigers (14-5, 5-2).

UCF took a 10-0 lead about two minutes in and led most of the first half before the Tigers closed the period with seven straight points to lead 33-30. B.J. Taylor’s 3-pointer put the Knights back in front, 49-46, with 8:59 left, but Crawford scored six points and Rivers added four as Memphis scored ten straight and never again trailed.

Sports News
