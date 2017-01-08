Crawford, Lawson score 24 each; Memphis routs Tulane 80-59

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Markel Crawford and Dedric Lawson scored 24 points apiece as Memphis routed Tulane 80-59 on Sunday.
Lawson was 9 of 16 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds. Crawford was 8-of-11 shooting and made five 3-pointers. K.J. Lawson chipped in 13 points for Memphis (12-4, 2-1 American), which has won five of its last six games.
Melvin Frazier and Kain Harris scored 15 points apiece to lead Tulane (3-12, 0-3), which has lost five straight. Cameron Reynolds had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
The Tigers took the lead for good with five minutes left in the first half, and closed on a 16-1 run to lead 36-26 at the break.
Memphis shot 52 percent from the floor and made 9 of 21 from beyond the arc (43 percent). The Green Wave finished 21-of-62 shooting for 34 percent.