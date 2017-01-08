Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Giants’ Rodgers-Cromartie has bruised thigh Next Story Power outage delays start of UCLA-Washington women’s game
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Crawford, Lawson score 24…

Crawford, Lawson score 24 each; Memphis routs Tulane 80-59

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 5:22 pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Markel Crawford and Dedric Lawson scored 24 points apiece as Memphis routed Tulane 80-59 on Sunday.

Lawson was 9 of 16 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds. Crawford was 8-of-11 shooting and made five 3-pointers. K.J. Lawson chipped in 13 points for Memphis (12-4, 2-1 American), which has won five of its last six games.

Melvin Frazier and Kain Harris scored 15 points apiece to lead Tulane (3-12, 0-3), which has lost five straight. Cameron Reynolds had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The Tigers took the lead for good with five minutes left in the first half, and closed on a 16-1 run to lead 36-26 at the break.

Advertisement

Memphis shot 52 percent from the floor and made 9 of 21 from beyond the arc (43 percent). The Green Wave finished 21-of-62 shooting for 34 percent.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Crawford, Lawson score 24…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Giants’ Rodgers-Cromartie has bruised thigh Next Story Power outage delays start of UCLA-Washington women’s game