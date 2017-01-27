Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs invite Henderson, Kawasaki…

Cubs invite Henderson, Kawasaki to big league camp

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:43 pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Relief pitcher Jim Henderson and infielder Munenori Kawasaki are among the 24 non-roster players invited to the Chicago Cubs’ big league camp for spring training.

Henderson went 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 44 appearances with the New York Mets last year. Kawasaki hit .333 in 14 games with the Cubs.

The World Series champions will hold their first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Ian Happ also will report to major league camp.

Advertisement

The list of non-roster invitees was announced on Friday.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs invite Henderson, Kawasaki…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended