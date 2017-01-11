Sports Listen

Dalton scores 19 points, Wyoming beats Utah State 95-87

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 11:46 pm
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hayden Dalton scored 19 points with eight rebounds and led five players in double figures as Wyoming snapped a two-game skid, beating Utah State 95-87 on Wednesday night.

Dalton was 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the line for the Cowboys (12-5, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Alexander Aka Gorski added 18 points with six 3-pointers, Alan Herndon had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jason McManamen had 11 points and Cody Kelley had 10.

Gorski sank a pair of 3-pointers early in the first half to get the Cowboys off to a 15-8 start. Later, he made his sixth 3-pointer to push the Wyoming lead to 55-38 with 1:16 left before the break. The Cowboys cruised through the second half.

Jalen Moore scored 20 points for the Aggies (8-8, 2-3). He leads Utah State this season with an average of 17.3 points per game.

Sports News
