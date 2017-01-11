Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Canadiens-Jets Sum
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Danault, Lehkonen each score…

Danault, Lehkonen each score twice as Canadiens top Jets 7-4

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:33 pm
Share

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Phillip Danault and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens dominated the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-4 victory Wednesday night.

Tomas Plekanec and Sven Andrighetto, with his first of the season, also had goals for the Canadiens. Shea Weber had a pair of assists, and Al Montoya, playing against his former team, made 22 saves.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on seven shots in his sixth straight start before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson late in the first period. Hutchinson stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Danault and Brian Flynn gave Montreal a 2-0 lead four minutes into the game on the team’s second and third shots.

Advertisement

Mark Scheifele scored twice, Mathieu Perreault had a goal and assist and Bryan Little had his seventh of the season for Winnipeg. Drew Stafford added a pair of assists.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Danault, Lehkonen each score…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Canadiens-Jets Sum