Danault, Lehkonen each score twice as Canadiens top Jets 7-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Phillip Danault and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens dominated the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-4 victory Wednesday night.

Tomas Plekanec and Sven Andrighetto, with his first of the season, also had goals for the Canadiens. Shea Weber had a pair of assists, and Al Montoya, playing against his former team, made 22 saves.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on seven shots in his sixth straight start before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson late in the first period. Hutchinson stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced.

Danault and Brian Flynn gave Montreal a 2-0 lead four minutes into the game on the team’s second and third shots.

Mark Scheifele scored twice, Mathieu Perreault had a goal and assist and Bryan Little had his seventh of the season for Winnipeg. Drew Stafford added a pair of assists.