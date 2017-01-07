Davis scores 12 off the bench, Crimson Tide downs Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama junior Ar’Mond Davis came off of the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a 59-56 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Davis scored all 12 of his points in the second half, shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

Tied 30-30 at halftime, Vanderbilt (8-7, 2-1 Southeastern) opened up the second half on a 12-0 run off of four unanswered 3-pointers by Riley Lachance, Payton Willis, Nolan Cressler and Matthew Fisher-Davis to take a 42-30 lead.

Davis hit his third 3-pointer to tie things back up, 49-49, with 8:44 remaining, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Luke Kornet led Vanderbilt with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Both Dazon Ingram and Jimmie Taylor scored 10 points for Alabama. Cressler and Wills finished with 10 points for Vanderbilt.

Alabama score 36 of its points off of the bench.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt welcomes Kentucky on Tuesday.

Alabama hosts No. 24 Florida on Tuesday.