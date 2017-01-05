Sports Listen

Davis scores 21 points, No. 5 South Carolina tops Auburn

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 9:37 pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kaela Davis scored all 21 of her points in the first half in No. 5 South Carolina’s 73-47 victory over Auburn on Thursday night.

Bianca Cuervas-Moore added a season-high 19 points, and A’ja Wilson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). They raced to a 23-2 lead and had a 29-6 advantage after the first quarter as Auburn’s full-court press failed to stymie South Carolina’s offensive attack.

Katie Frerking led Auburn (11-5, 1-1) with 16 points. The Tigers held South Carolina below its SEC-leading average of 82.3 points, but shot just 27.6 from the field in the game — going 2 for 13 in the first quarter.

Sports News
