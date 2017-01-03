Sports Listen

Day looks to shorten his swing and help his back

By DOUG FERGUSON January 3, 2017 6:07 pm
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jason Day is working to shorten his swing with hopes it will prevent recurring back problems.

Day is the world’s No. 1 player as a new year on the PGA Tour begins at the SBS Tournament of Champions. He hasn’t won since his third victory of the year at The Players Championship seven months ago. Day hasn’t played since he withdrew in the second round of the Tour Championship because of a bad back.

Day says his swing became longer, meaning more of a turn and greater speed. He says he is working on a more compact, shorter swing that will take pressure off his back. Day also believes the longer, powerful swing led to a thumb injury in 2014 that worried him more than the back.

Sports News
