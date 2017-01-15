Degbeon’s 13 points lead No. 7 Florida State to 86-27 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ama Degbeon scored a career-high 13 points, Kai James had 12 and Maria Conde 10 as No. 7 Florida State won its 15th straight over Clemson with an 86-27 victory Sunday.

The Seminoles (17-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened up a 28-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back, blowing past the Tigers and ending with the largest margin of victory in their 26 ACC seasons.

Florida State also surpassed the program’s previous record streak of 14 straight against an opponent which it also did against Wake Forest from 2002-2011.

James, Degbeon and Conde all came in off the bench to reach double digits. The Seminoles led 46-12 at the half and 68-20 through three quarters. By the time the final period rolled around, Florida State’s starters were bouncing around on the bench and practicing dance moves to the Sugar Hill Gang’s “Apache.”

The Seminoles pressured Clemson from the jump, forcing nine turnovers and holding the Tigers to one field goal (1-of-10 shooting) in the first 10 minutes. Things did not change at the end with A’Tyanna Gualden forcing a jump ball in the final two minutes that led to her basket.

Degbeon’s showing bettered previous best of 11 points, set against Jacksonville in December 2014.

All of Florida State’s 12 players in the box score scored points.

For Clemson it was a new scoring low in coach Audra Smith’s four seasons. The 27 points were one fewer than when the Tigers lost at Middle Tennessee, 69-28, on Dec. 3, 2014.

Kobi Thornton led the Tigers, who played a third game without leading scorer Nelly Perry, with eight points. Clemson (11-7, 0-5) has lost 38 straight against ACC competition.

THE BIG PICTURE

Florida State: If you thought there’d be a dropoff after the Seminoles 72-65 win over No. 9 Louisville Thursday night, Florida State showed it was just as sharp and fired-up to face struggling Clemson. The Seminoles want to fight for the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference and had things well in gear against Clemson. Leticia Romero and Ivey Slaughter had the offense clicking early and Florida State did not ease up when it opened a 28-4 first-quarter lead, pushing the lead to 35 points by halftime.

Clemson: The Tigers have few answers with their leading scorer, Nelly Perry, out with a separated shoulder. They made just 1 of their first 10 field goals and committed nine turnovers the first 20 minutes. It continues to be an uphill climb for coach Smith, in her fourth season leading the program.

UP NEXT

Florida State returns home to play Syracuse on Thursday night.

Clemson finishes two-game home stand against Virginia on Thursday night.