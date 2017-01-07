Delaware State clips North Carolina A&T at buzzer, 55-53

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — DeAndre Haywood scored 12 points, including a basket as time expired and Delaware State edged past North Carolina A&T 55-53 on Saturday.

N.C. A&T had led by as many as seven in the second half, but could not shake Delaware State, which tied it at 53-53 on a Devin Morgan 3-pointer with just under a minute to play. As snow and treacherous travel conditions forced postponement of three other Mid-East Athletic Conference games, N.C. A&T was eager to break a 13-game losing skid.

Morgan scored 14 with four 3-pointers to lead the Hornets (4-12, 1-0), who snapped a four-game skid of their own, and Kavon Waller added 12, including three 3-pointers.

Donte Watson scored a season-high 18 for the Aggies (1-14, 0-1), marking his return after missing nine games. Davaris McGowens scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Aggies outrebounded Delaware State 43-24.