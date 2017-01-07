Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story New Orleans pulls away late, beats Incarnate Word 87-72 Next Story Fultz leads Washington past Oregon State 87-61
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Delaware State clips North…

Delaware State clips North Carolina A&T at buzzer, 55-53

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:24 pm
Share

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — DeAndre Haywood scored 12 points, including a basket as time expired and Delaware State edged past North Carolina A&T 55-53 on Saturday.

N.C. A&T had led by as many as seven in the second half, but could not shake Delaware State, which tied it at 53-53 on a Devin Morgan 3-pointer with just under a minute to play. As snow and treacherous travel conditions forced postponement of three other Mid-East Athletic Conference games, N.C. A&T was eager to break a 13-game losing skid.

Morgan scored 14 with four 3-pointers to lead the Hornets (4-12, 1-0), who snapped a four-game skid of their own, and Kavon Waller added 12, including three 3-pointers.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Donte Watson scored a season-high 18 for the Aggies (1-14, 0-1), marking his return after missing nine games. Davaris McGowens scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Aggies outrebounded Delaware State 43-24.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Delaware State clips North…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story New Orleans pulls away late, beats Incarnate Word 87-72 Next Story Fultz leads Washington past Oregon State 87-61