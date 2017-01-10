Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Tuesday’s College Basketball
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » DeRozan powers Raptors to…

DeRozan powers Raptors to comeback win over Celtics, 114-106

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 10:14 pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points, Kyle Lowry had 24 and the Toronto Raptors ended the Boston Celtics’ four-game winning streak with a 114-106 victory on Tuesday night.

DeRozan added 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. The Raptors bounced back after losing to Chicago and Houston over the weekend.

Toronto also kept itself above Boston in the Eastern Conference standings. A win would have pulled the Celtics even with the Raptors for second place behind Cleveland.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Isaiah Thomas had 27 points and Marcus Smart had 16 for the Celtics.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » DeRozan powers Raptors to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Tuesday’s College Basketball