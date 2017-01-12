Djokovic to open v Verdasco; Federer, Murray in same quarter

Sports Listen

By JOHN PYE January 12, 2017 8:19 pm
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, while Roger Federer’s fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Melbourne Park as he ended up in same quarter as top-ranked Andy Murray, No. 5 Kei Nishikori and No. 10 Thomas Berdych.

The official draw for the season’s first major was held Friday. Six-time women’s champion Serena Williams, aiming for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, drew a challenging first-round opponent in Belinda Bencic and also had No. 9 Johanna Konta, No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki and No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova in her quarter.

Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, who beat Serena Williams in the final here last year to win her first Grand Slam title, will open against Lesia Tsurenko.

Topics:
Sports News
