Dorsey hits 8 3s as No. 15 Oregon routs Washington 83-61

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Dorsey made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, and No. 15 Oregon overcame foul trouble to pull away in the second half for an 83-61 win over Washington on Wednesday night.

Playing in an opponent’s gym for only the second time this season, the Ducks shook off foul problems for its two leading scorers — Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher — to easily take care of the Huskies. Oregon (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) was 14 of 26 on 3-pointers, led by Dorsey going 8 of 12.

The sophomore set a career high with the eight 3s, the most for an Oregon player since Tajuan Porter set the school record with 10 in 2006 against Portland State. Dorsey finished one point off his career high of 29 set earlier this season against Savannah State.

Markelle Fultz led Washington (7-7, 0-2) with 22 points, but the Huskies shot just 4 of 16 on 3s.

Jordan Bell, who left in the first half with an apparent left knee injury only to return just before halftime, was the only other Oregon player in double figures with 10 points. Brooks, averaging 14.8 points per game, had just eight.

Oregon’s only other road game this season came in its second game, a 66-49 loss to undefeated Baylor. The Ducks dropped their opener at the Maui Invitational but have now won 12 straight after taking care of their northern neighbors.

The Ducks took control with a 12-0 run late in the first half, only to see Washington surge to start the second half, pulling to 42-39. That was answered by a seven-point run by the Ducks — with five of the points coming from Dorsey — as the lead remained near double figures. Brooks finally checked back in with 14 minutes remaining and the Ducks holding a 10-point lead, but he picked up his fourth foul with 10:21 left.

It didn’t matter thanks to Dorsey. Washington got as close as 55-47 with 11:55 to go, but a pair of 3-pointers by Dorsey and his pass to Casey Benson open for a corner 3 quickly pushed the lead back to 18.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks showed an ability to handle frontcourt issues, especially in the first half. Bell was helped off with 9:38 left in the half, Boucher picked up his second foul with 8:39 to go and Brooks got his third foul with 4:53 remaining. Yet the Ducks outscored Washington 25-15 during that stretch.

Washington: Fultz played after a whirlwind trip to the East Coast to attend the funeral of his great-grandmother. Fultz left the team following last Sunday’s loss to Washington State and arrived back in Seattle around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

ONLY MEETING

Due to the Pac-12’s rotating schedules, this was the only meeting between the Ducks and Huskies in the regular season. Last season the teams met only once — at Oregon. It was the first time in 100 years the Ducks and Huskies did not play in Seattle.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks travel to Pullman to face Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.