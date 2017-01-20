Dorsey-Walker paces Oakland over Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sherron Dorsey-Walker scored 21 points and had nine rebounds and Oakland beat Northern Kentucky 79-70 on Friday night.

Jalen Hayes added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Martez Walker 17 points for the Golden Grizzlies (15-5, 5-2 Horizon), who shot 52 percent in each half though only making 3 of 14 3-pointers. They also beat the Norse on Dec. 31, 70-65.

The Norse (12-8, 3-4), who lost their third straight for the first time this season, were led by Carson Williams with 19 points. Lavone Holland added 12 points and Drew McDonald 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NKU came back from a 17-point deficit to lead 42-38 at halftime. Oakland edged ahead with 8:25 left in the game and built a 73-62 lead on Nick Daniels’ basket with a minute to go.

Advertisement

Northern Kentucky announced before the game that freshman guard Blake Spellman has been “released from the … team in order to be close to home and focus on personal matters.” Nelson played in 11 games, averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds.