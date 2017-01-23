Sports Listen

Sports News

Dortmund extends contract with US wing Pulisic

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:04 pm
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Wing Christian Pulisic has been turning heads and setting records, and now he’s settling in for the long haul with German club Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old Pulisic, who in September became the youngest player to score for the U.S., has extended his contract with Dortmund through June 2020.

Pulisic joined Dortmund in 2015 and has been in the first team for 12 months, during which time he became the youngest non-German player to score in the Bundesliga and Dortmund’s youngest player in the Champions League.

Pulisic says he still has “a lot to learn,” and “Dortmund offers the best conditions to that.”

Dortmund is fourth in the Bundesliga, and faces Benfica in the first knockout round of the Champions League next month.

