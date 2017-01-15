Sports Listen

Draisaitl, Letestu score in SO; Oilers beat Flames 2-1

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:13 am
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu scored in the shootout, lifting the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday night.

Patrick Maroon scored in regulation for the Oilers, who have won two straight and four of their last six.

Sean Monahan had a goal for the Flames, who have lost two straight.

Cam Talbot had 24 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout for the Oilers. Calgary’s Brian Elliott turned away 26 shots, but then allowed two goals on two attempts in the shootout.

Sports News
