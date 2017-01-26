Sports Listen

Dream reacquires C Henry-Morello in deal with Connecticut

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:49 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have reacquired center Aneika Henry-Morello in a trade with the Connecticut Sun.

In the deal announced Thursday, the Dream sent forward Reshanda Gray to Connecticut.

Henry-Morello returns to the organization where she began her WNBA career. In four seasons with Atlanta, she averaged 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 131 games, including 30 starts.

Gray was acquired by the Dream in a trade with Minnesota during the 2015 season. She played 45 games, with six starts, while averaging 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Atlanta also waived guard Carla Cortijo.

Sports News
