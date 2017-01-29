Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dublin Girl takes Aqueduct's…

Dublin Girl takes Aqueduct’s Maddie May Stakes

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:41 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Dublin Girl beat Toni Tools by a length Sunday in the $100,000 Maddie May Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct.

It was a second straight win following her maiden victory here earlier this month. The consistent New York bred improved to 2-1-1 in four starts.

Treatherlikeastar and Bliss To You battled for the early lead while Dublin Girl and jockey Kendrick Carmouche settled into third before taking command a furlong from the finish.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The time was 1:46.46 for the mile and 70 yards.

Advertisement

Dublin Girl, trained by Dominic Schettino, paid $7.60, $3.60 and $2.40 as the 5-2 second choice.

Toni Tools rallied from fifth to get second, returning $3.20 and $2.70.

Bree’s Got Heart returned $2.40 to show.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dublin Girl takes Aqueduct's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended