Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Tuesday’s College Basketball Next Story Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks acquire G Jhonas…

Ducks acquire G Jhonas Enroth from Leafs for 7th-round pick

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:16 am
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goalie Jhonas Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The Ducks announced the deal late Tuesday night.

Enroth is expected to join the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego. The Gulls have lost two goalies to recent injuries.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Enroth went winless with a 3.94 goals-against average in six games this season with Toronto, which signed him in August. Enroth spent last season as Jonathan Quick’s seldom-used backup in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Enroth didn’t stick as the backup to longtime Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen in Toronto. The Leafs claimed Curtis McElhinney off waivers from Columbus earlier Tuesday.

The Ducks are Enroth’s fifth team in 23 months. The Swede spent his first seven North American seasons with Buffalo.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks acquire G Jhonas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Tuesday’s College Basketball Next Story Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94