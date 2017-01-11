Ducks acquire G Jhonas Enroth from Leafs for 7th-round pick

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goalie Jhonas Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The Ducks announced the deal late Tuesday night.

Enroth is expected to join the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego. The Gulls have lost two goalies to recent injuries.

Enroth went winless with a 3.94 goals-against average in six games this season with Toronto, which signed him in August. Enroth spent last season as Jonathan Quick’s seldom-used backup in Los Angeles.

Enroth didn’t stick as the backup to longtime Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen in Toronto. The Leafs claimed Curtis McElhinney off waivers from Columbus earlier Tuesday.

The Ducks are Enroth’s fifth team in 23 months. The Swede spent his first seven North American seasons with Buffalo.