Ducks-Coyotes Sum

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 11:01 pm
Anaheim 1 0 2—3
Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Anaheim, Lindholm 2 (Getzlaf, Perry), 5:49.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Ritchie 10 (Kase), 0:35. 3, Anaheim, Kesler 18, 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-7-8_23. Arizona 7-8-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 7-3-1 (26 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Domingue 5-11-1 (22-20).

A_12,015 (17,125). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Watson.

Sports News
