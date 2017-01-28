Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dutch Olympian Van Vleuten…

Dutch Olympian Van Vleuten wins Australian road race

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:23 am
Share

GEELONG, Australia (AP) — Dutch Olympian Annamiek van Vleuten sprinted clear of four other lead riders to win the women’s event in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday.

The Orica-Scott rider was leading the Rio de Janeiro Olympics road race in the last 10 kilometers in August when she crashed on a descent. Van Vleuten suffered back injuries and a severe concussion, but she soon returned to racing.

She said Saturday she is using the Olympic accident to help motivate herself — “I don’t want it to disappear, because it was one of the best races of my life and I don’t want to ever forget about it — only the ending, maybe,” she said.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The race Saturday had 87 starters from 15 teams and covered 113 kilometers (70 miles).

Advertisement

Van Vleuten finished in a time of 3 hours, 4 minutes, 13 seconds. American Ruth Winder was second, Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan third, Lucy Kennedy of Australia fourth and Britain’s Emma Pooley fifth, all in the same time as the winner.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dutch Olympian Van Vleuten…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended