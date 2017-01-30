Eaves scores 28, South Carolina State beats Howard 77-68

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Eaves scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help South Carolina State beat Howard 77-68 on Monday night.

Eaves scored 11 of SC State’s first 15 points of the second half for a 44-32 lead. He finished 10 of 17 from the floor and hit 7 of 9 free throws as the Bulldogs were 22 of 27 at the stripe.

Tashombe Riley and Ian Kinard each added 13 points for South Carolina State (7-14, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Charles Williams scored 21 points and James Miller added 19 for Howard (5-17, 2-5), which was just 16 of 26 at the free-throw line. It was Williams’ eighth 20-plus-point game of the season.

Advertisement

At halftime, Bill Hamilton, SC State’s retired sports information director, presented a gift to Howard’s retiring SID Ed Hill.