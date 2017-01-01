Sports Listen

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 4:14 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Union (NY) 8 1 1 17 41 24 14 4 2
St. Lawrence 7 1 2 16 33 13 10 5 4
Quinnipiac 6 4 1 13 35 29 11 8 2
Clarkson 5 3 1 11 29 27 9 8 3
Harvard 5 1 1 11 28 16 9 2 1
Cornell 4 2 1 9 22 17 8 4 1
Princeton 3 6 1 7 29 39 7 8 1
Colgate 2 4 1 5 16 21 4 11 4
Yale 2 5 1 5 25 33 4 6 2
Brown 2 6 0 4 22 31 3 10 1
Dartmouth 1 3 2 4 11 18 4 6 3
RPI 1 10 0 2 24 47 3 17 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cornell 5, N. Michigan 2

Yale 7, Ottawa 1, exhibition

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, Boston College 1

Colorado College 2, Cornell 1, OT

Friday’s Games

UMass-Lowell 3, Colgate 2

Robert Morris 5, Quinnipiac 2

Army 2, Dartmouth 2, OT

Harvard 5, RPI 1

Northeastern 8, Clarkson 2

Brown 8, Arizona St. 8, OT

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 3, Union (N.Y.) 1

Army 4, Colgate 1

UConn 4, Brown 1

UMass-Lowell 7, Dartmouth 4

Tuesday’s Games

UMass-Lowell at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Union (NY) at Boston U., 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Yale vs. UConn at Hartford, Conn., 3:05 p.m.

RPI vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Cornell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News
