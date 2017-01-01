ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Union (NY)
|8
|1
|1
|17
|41
|24
|14
|4
|2
|St. Lawrence
|7
|1
|2
|16
|33
|13
|10
|5
|4
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|1
|13
|35
|29
|11
|8
|2
|Clarkson
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|27
|9
|8
|3
|Harvard
|5
|1
|1
|11
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|Cornell
|4
|2
|1
|9
|22
|17
|8
|4
|1
|Princeton
|3
|6
|1
|7
|29
|39
|7
|8
|1
|Colgate
|2
|4
|1
|5
|16
|21
|4
|11
|4
|Yale
|2
|5
|1
|5
|25
|33
|4
|6
|2
|Brown
|2
|6
|0
|4
|22
|31
|3
|10
|1
|Dartmouth
|1
|3
|2
|4
|11
|18
|4
|6
|3
|RPI
|1
|10
|0
|2
|24
|47
|3
|17
|1
___
Cornell 5, N. Michigan 2
Yale 7, Ottawa 1, exhibition
Quinnipiac 3, Boston College 1
Colorado College 2, Cornell 1, OT
UMass-Lowell 3, Colgate 2
Robert Morris 5, Quinnipiac 2
Army 2, Dartmouth 2, OT
Harvard 5, RPI 1
Northeastern 8, Clarkson 2
Brown 8, Arizona St. 8, OT
North Dakota 3, Union (N.Y.) 1
Army 4, Colgate 1
UConn 4, Brown 1
UMass-Lowell 7, Dartmouth 4
UMass-Lowell at RPI, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Boston U., 3 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.
Yale vs. UConn at Hartford, Conn., 3:05 p.m.
RPI vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Cornell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.