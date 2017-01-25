ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Union (NY)
|10
|1
|1
|21
|47
|26
|17
|5
|2
|St. Lawrence
|9
|2
|3
|21
|42
|19
|13
|7
|6
|Harvard
|8
|4
|2
|18
|47
|35
|12
|5
|2
|Quinnipiac
|8
|6
|1
|17
|46
|39
|13
|10
|2
|Cornell
|7
|2
|2
|16
|35
|24
|12
|4
|2
|Clarkson
|6
|5
|2
|14
|42
|37
|11
|10
|4
|Yale
|4
|5
|3
|11
|37
|37
|8
|7
|4
|Dartmouth
|4
|7
|2
|10
|34
|43
|7
|10
|3
|Colgate
|3
|6
|2
|8
|22
|32
|5
|13
|5
|Princeton
|3
|9
|2
|8
|34
|56
|7
|11
|2
|Brown
|3
|9
|0
|6
|29
|46
|4
|14
|1
|RPI
|2
|11
|0
|4
|30
|51
|4
|21
|1
___
Union (N.Y.) at Clarkson, Noon
Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Union (N.Y.), 8:30 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.