ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:24 am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Union (NY) 10 1 1 21 47 26 17 5 2
St. Lawrence 9 2 3 21 42 19 13 7 6
Harvard 8 4 2 18 47 35 12 5 2
Quinnipiac 8 6 1 17 46 39 13 10 2
Cornell 7 2 2 16 35 24 12 4 2
Clarkson 6 5 2 14 42 37 11 10 4
Yale 4 5 3 11 37 37 8 7 4
Dartmouth 4 7 2 10 34 43 7 10 3
Colgate 3 6 2 8 22 32 5 13 5
Princeton 3 9 2 8 34 56 7 11 2
Brown 3 9 0 6 29 46 4 14 1
RPI 2 11 0 4 30 51 4 21 1

___

Friday’s Games

Union (N.Y.) at Clarkson, Noon

Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. vs. Princeton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Union (N.Y.), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Princeton at Brown, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.

Sports News
