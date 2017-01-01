Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:44 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 30 20 8 1 1 42 116 90
Brampton 30 18 9 1 2 39 115 106
Reading 31 18 11 1 1 38 111 91
Adirondack 28 15 8 2 3 35 95 84
Wheeling 29 15 12 2 0 32 95 91
Elmira 29 7 17 5 0 19 71 106
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 30 20 7 1 2 43 109 89
Orlando 32 17 10 4 1 39 118 109
Greenville 31 17 12 2 0 36 101 103
South Carolina 29 16 11 1 1 34 91 79
Cincinnati 30 13 13 4 0 30 84 88
Atlanta 32 12 15 4 1 29 112 127
Norfolk 30 6 20 4 0 16 70 117
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 30 24 5 0 1 49 126 81
Tulsa 34 19 12 3 0 41 100 96
Fort Wayne 30 18 9 3 0 39 115 93
Quad City 30 18 10 0 2 38 92 81
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 0 3 27 79 113
Wichita 26 11 14 0 1 23 68 92
Indy 31 9 19 1 2 21 77 118
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 95
Colorado 31 19 8 1 3 42 101 89
Alaska 29 17 7 1 4 39 98 79
Idaho 32 18 11 2 1 39 106 102
Missouri 32 12 15 1 4 29 92 108
Utah 32 12 17 2 1 27 91 116
Rapid City 31 10 15 6 0 26 93 111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 4, OT

Elmira 7, Norfolk 4

Indy 3, Cincinnati 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Utah 3, Tulsa 2, OT

Allen 9, Wichita 0

Quad City 3, Missouri 2

Brampton 2, Toledo 1

Idaho 3, Rapid City 0

Colorado 4, Alaska 1

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 3

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Manchester 4, Norfolk 3

Allen 8, Utah 4

Wheeling 5, Elmira 2

South Carolina 5, Florida 1

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Greenville 4, Orlando 3, SO

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 3, OT

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Missouri 3, Quad City 2

Alaska 4, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
