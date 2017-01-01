ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|30
|20
|8
|1
|1
|42
|116
|90
|Brampton
|30
|18
|9
|1
|2
|39
|115
|106
|Reading
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|111
|91
|Adirondack
|28
|15
|8
|2
|3
|35
|95
|84
|Wheeling
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|95
|91
|Elmira
|29
|7
|17
|5
|0
|19
|71
|106
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|30
|20
|7
|1
|2
|43
|109
|89
|Orlando
|32
|17
|10
|4
|1
|39
|118
|109
|Greenville
|31
|17
|12
|2
|0
|36
|101
|103
|South Carolina
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|91
|79
|Cincinnati
|30
|13
|13
|4
|0
|30
|84
|88
|Atlanta
|32
|12
|15
|4
|1
|29
|112
|127
|Norfolk
|30
|6
|20
|4
|0
|16
|70
|117
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|30
|24
|5
|0
|1
|49
|126
|81
|Tulsa
|34
|19
|12
|3
|0
|41
|100
|96
|Fort Wayne
|30
|18
|9
|3
|0
|39
|115
|93
|Quad City
|30
|18
|10
|0
|2
|38
|92
|81
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|17
|0
|3
|27
|79
|113
|Wichita
|26
|11
|14
|0
|1
|23
|68
|92
|Indy
|31
|9
|19
|1
|2
|21
|77
|118
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|128
|95
|Colorado
|31
|19
|8
|1
|3
|42
|101
|89
|Alaska
|29
|17
|7
|1
|4
|39
|98
|79
|Idaho
|32
|18
|11
|2
|1
|39
|106
|102
|Missouri
|32
|12
|15
|1
|4
|29
|92
|108
|Utah
|32
|12
|17
|2
|1
|27
|91
|116
|Rapid City
|31
|10
|15
|6
|0
|26
|93
|111
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Greenville 5, Orlando 4, OT
Elmira 7, Norfolk 4
Indy 3, Cincinnati 2
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Utah 3, Tulsa 2, OT
Allen 9, Wichita 0
Quad City 3, Missouri 2
Brampton 2, Toledo 1
Idaho 3, Rapid City 0
Colorado 4, Alaska 1
Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 3
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Manchester 4, Norfolk 3
Allen 8, Utah 4
Wheeling 5, Elmira 2
South Carolina 5, Florida 1
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Greenville 4, Orlando 3, SO
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1
Idaho 4, Rapid City 3, OT
Tulsa 5, Wichita 3
Missouri 3, Quad City 2
Alaska 4, Colorado 1
Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled