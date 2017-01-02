ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|30
|20
|8
|1
|1
|42
|116
|90
|Brampton
|31
|19
|9
|1
|2
|41
|121
|109
|Reading
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|111
|91
|Adirondack
|28
|15
|8
|2
|3
|35
|95
|84
|Wheeling
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|95
|91
|Elmira
|29
|7
|17
|5
|0
|19
|71
|106
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|30
|20
|7
|1
|2
|43
|109
|89
|Orlando
|32
|17
|10
|4
|1
|39
|118
|109
|Greenville
|31
|17
|12
|2
|0
|36
|101
|103
|South Carolina
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|91
|79
|Cincinnati
|30
|13
|13
|4
|0
|30
|84
|88
|Atlanta
|32
|12
|15
|4
|1
|29
|112
|127
|Norfolk
|30
|6
|20
|4
|0
|16
|70
|117
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|30
|24
|5
|0
|1
|49
|126
|81
|Tulsa
|35
|20
|12
|3
|0
|43
|105
|99
|Fort Wayne
|30
|18
|9
|3
|0
|39
|115
|93
|Quad City
|30
|18
|10
|0
|2
|38
|92
|81
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|17
|0
|3
|27
|79
|113
|Wichita
|27
|11
|15
|0
|1
|23
|71
|97
|Indy
|32
|9
|20
|1
|2
|21
|80
|124
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|128
|95
|Colorado
|32
|19
|9
|1
|3
|42
|105
|95
|Alaska
|30
|18
|7
|1
|4
|41
|104
|83
|Idaho
|32
|18
|11
|2
|1
|39
|106
|102
|Missouri
|32
|12
|15
|1
|4
|29
|92
|108
|Utah
|32
|12
|17
|2
|1
|27
|91
|116
|Rapid City
|31
|10
|15
|6
|0
|26
|93
|111
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 6, Indy 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 3
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Alaska 6, Colorado 4
No games scheduled
Manchester at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Quad City, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.