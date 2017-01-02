Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 9:03 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 30 20 8 1 1 42 116 90
Brampton 31 19 9 1 2 41 121 109
Reading 31 18 11 1 1 38 111 91
Adirondack 28 15 8 2 3 35 95 84
Wheeling 29 15 12 2 0 32 95 91
Elmira 29 7 17 5 0 19 71 106
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 30 20 7 1 2 43 109 89
Orlando 32 17 10 4 1 39 118 109
Greenville 31 17 12 2 0 36 101 103
South Carolina 29 16 11 1 1 34 91 79
Cincinnati 30 13 13 4 0 30 84 88
Atlanta 32 12 15 4 1 29 112 127
Norfolk 30 6 20 4 0 16 70 117
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 30 24 5 0 1 49 126 81
Tulsa 35 20 12 3 0 43 105 99
Fort Wayne 30 18 9 3 0 39 115 93
Quad City 30 18 10 0 2 38 92 81
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 0 3 27 79 113
Wichita 27 11 15 0 1 23 71 97
Indy 32 9 20 1 2 21 80 124
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 95
Colorado 32 19 9 1 3 42 105 95
Alaska 30 18 7 1 4 41 104 83
Idaho 32 18 11 2 1 39 106 102
Missouri 32 12 15 1 4 29 92 108
Utah 32 12 17 2 1 27 91 116
Rapid City 31 10 15 6 0 26 93 111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 6, Indy 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Alaska 6, Colorado 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Manchester at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Quad City, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sports News
