Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Davis scores 21 points, No. 5 South Carolina tops Auburn
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 9:37 pm
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 32 21 8 1 2 45 124 98
Brampton 31 19 9 1 2 41 121 109
Reading 31 18 11 1 1 38 111 91
Adirondack 29 15 9 2 3 35 97 88
Wheeling 29 15 12 2 0 32 95 91
Elmira 29 7 17 5 0 19 71 106
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 31 21 7 1 2 45 114 93
Orlando 33 17 10 4 2 40 121 113
South Carolina 30 17 11 1 1 36 95 80
Greenville 31 17 12 2 0 36 101 103
Cincinnati 31 14 13 4 0 32 88 91
Atlanta 33 13 15 4 1 31 115 129
Norfolk 31 7 20 4 0 18 74 119
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 30 24 5 0 1 49 126 81
Tulsa 37 20 14 3 0 43 108 106
Fort Wayne 31 19 9 3 0 41 121 95
Quad City 31 18 11 0 2 38 94 87
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 0 3 27 79 113
Wichita 28 11 16 0 1 23 74 101
Indy 32 9 20 1 2 21 80 124
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 95
Colorado 32 19 9 1 3 42 105 95
Alaska 31 18 8 1 4 41 105 89
Idaho 33 19 11 2 1 41 112 103
Missouri 32 12 15 1 4 29 92 108
Utah 32 12 17 2 1 27 91 116
Rapid City 31 10 15 6 0 26 93 111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Adirondack 2

Florida 5, Manchester 4, SO

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Fort Wayne 6, Quad City 2

Advertisement

Cincinnati 4, Wichita 3

Idaho 6, Alaska 1

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Tulsa 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Davis scores 21 points, No. 5 South Carolina tops Auburn