ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|32
|21
|8
|1
|2
|45
|124
|98
|Brampton
|31
|19
|9
|1
|2
|41
|121
|109
|Reading
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|111
|91
|Adirondack
|29
|15
|9
|2
|3
|35
|97
|88
|Wheeling
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|95
|91
|Elmira
|29
|7
|17
|5
|0
|19
|71
|106
|South Division
|
|Florida
|31
|21
|7
|1
|2
|45
|114
|93
|Orlando
|33
|17
|10
|4
|2
|40
|121
|113
|South Carolina
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|95
|80
|Greenville
|31
|17
|12
|2
|0
|36
|101
|103
|Atlanta
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|120
|132
|Cincinnati
|31
|14
|13
|4
|0
|32
|88
|91
|Norfolk
|31
|7
|20
|4
|0
|18
|74
|119
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|Toledo
|30
|24
|5
|0
|1
|49
|126
|81
|Tulsa
|38
|20
|15
|3
|0
|43
|111
|111
|Fort Wayne
|31
|19
|9
|3
|0
|41
|121
|95
|Quad City
|31
|18
|11
|0
|2
|38
|94
|87
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|17
|0
|3
|27
|79
|113
|Wichita
|28
|11
|16
|0
|1
|23
|74
|101
|Indy
|32
|9
|20
|1
|2
|21
|80
|124
|Mountain Division
|
|Allen
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|128
|95
|Colorado
|32
|19
|9
|1
|3
|42
|105
|95
|Alaska
|31
|18
|8
|1
|4
|41
|105
|89
|Idaho
|33
|19
|11
|2
|1
|41
|112
|103
|Missouri
|32
|12
|15
|1
|4
|29
|92
|108
|Utah
|32
|12
|17
|2
|1
|27
|91
|116
|Rapid City
|31
|10
|15
|6
|0
|26
|93
|111
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Atlanta 3, Tulsa 2
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Elmira at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Atlanta 5, Tulsa 3
Cincinnati at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 5 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Elmira at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.