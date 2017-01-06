Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:21 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 32 21 8 1 2 45 124 98
Brampton 31 19 9 1 2 41 121 109
Reading 32 18 12 1 1 38 113 95
Adirondack 30 16 9 2 3 37 101 90
Wheeling 29 15 12 2 0 32 95 91
Elmira 29 7 17 5 0 19 71 106
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 31 21 7 1 2 45 114 93
Orlando 33 17 10 4 2 40 121 113
South Carolina 30 17 11 1 1 36 95 80
Greenville 31 17 12 2 0 36 101 103
Atlanta 34 14 15 4 1 33 120 132
Cincinnati 31 14 13 4 0 32 88 91
Norfolk 31 7 20 4 0 18 74 119
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 30 24 5 0 1 49 126 81
Tulsa 38 20 15 3 0 43 111 111
Fort Wayne 31 19 9 3 0 41 121 95
Quad City 31 18 11 0 2 38 94 87
Kalamazoo 32 12 17 0 3 27 79 113
Wichita 28 11 16 0 1 23 74 101
Indy 32 9 20 1 2 21 80 124
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 95
Colorado 32 19 9 1 3 42 105 95
Alaska 31 18 8 1 4 41 105 89
Idaho 33 19 11 2 1 41 112 103
Missouri 32 12 15 1 4 29 92 108
Utah 32 12 17 2 1 27 91 116
Rapid City 31 10 15 6 0 26 93 111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Tulsa 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Atlanta 5, Tulsa 3

Cincinnati at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

