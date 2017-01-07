Sports Listen

Sports News

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 12:07 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 33 21 9 1 2 45 125 101
Brampton 32 19 10 1 2 41 123 114
Reading 32 18 12 1 1 38 113 95
Adirondack 30 16 9 2 3 37 101 90
Wheeling 30 16 12 2 0 34 101 91
Elmira 30 7 18 5 0 19 72 110
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 32 22 7 1 2 47 117 94
Orlando 34 18 10 4 2 42 125 116
South Carolina 31 18 11 1 1 38 98 80
Greenville 32 17 13 2 0 36 101 106
Cincinnati 32 15 13 4 0 34 92 91
Atlanta 34 14 15 4 1 33 120 132
Norfolk 32 8 20 4 0 20 78 120
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 31 24 6 0 1 49 126 87
Tulsa 38 20 15 3 0 43 111 111
Fort Wayne 31 19 9 3 0 41 121 95
Quad City 32 18 12 0 2 38 94 91
Kalamazoo 33 13 17 0 3 29 84 115
Wichita 29 11 16 1 1 24 78 106
Indy 32 9 20 1 2 21 80 124
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 34 20 11 2 1 43 116 104
Allen 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 95
Colorado 33 19 10 1 3 42 108 99
Alaska 32 18 9 1 4 41 106 93
Missouri 33 13 15 1 4 31 97 112
Utah 33 13 17 2 1 29 95 117
Rapid City 32 10 16 6 0 26 94 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Tulsa 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 2

Norfolk 4, Elmira 1

Florida 3, Manchester 1

Wheeling 6, Toledo 0

Atlanta 5, Tulsa 3

Cincinnati 4, Quad City 0

Missouri 5, Wichita 4, OT

Utah 4, Rapid City 1

Orlando 4, Colorado 3

Idaho 4, Alaska 1

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

