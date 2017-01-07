ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|33
|21
|9
|1
|2
|45
|125
|101
|Brampton
|32
|19
|10
|1
|2
|41
|123
|114
|Reading
|32
|18
|12
|1
|1
|38
|113
|95
|Adirondack
|30
|16
|9
|2
|3
|37
|101
|90
|Wheeling
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|101
|91
|Elmira
|30
|7
|18
|5
|0
|19
|72
|110
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|32
|22
|7
|1
|2
|47
|117
|94
|Orlando
|34
|18
|10
|4
|2
|42
|125
|116
|South Carolina
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|98
|80
|Greenville
|32
|17
|13
|2
|0
|36
|101
|106
|Cincinnati
|32
|15
|13
|4
|0
|34
|92
|91
|Atlanta
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|120
|132
|Norfolk
|32
|8
|20
|4
|0
|20
|78
|120
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|31
|24
|6
|0
|1
|49
|126
|87
|Tulsa
|38
|20
|15
|3
|0
|43
|111
|111
|Fort Wayne
|31
|19
|9
|3
|0
|41
|121
|95
|Quad City
|32
|18
|12
|0
|2
|38
|94
|91
|Kalamazoo
|33
|13
|17
|0
|3
|29
|84
|115
|Wichita
|29
|11
|16
|1
|1
|24
|78
|106
|Indy
|32
|9
|20
|1
|2
|21
|80
|124
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|34
|20
|11
|2
|1
|43
|116
|104
|Allen
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|128
|95
|Colorado
|33
|19
|10
|1
|3
|42
|108
|99
|Alaska
|32
|18
|9
|1
|4
|41
|106
|93
|Missouri
|33
|13
|15
|1
|4
|31
|97
|112
|Utah
|33
|13
|17
|2
|1
|29
|95
|117
|Rapid City
|32
|10
|16
|6
|0
|26
|94
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Atlanta 3, Tulsa 2
Adirondack 4, Reading 2
South Carolina 3, Greenville 0
Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 2
Norfolk 4, Elmira 1
Florida 3, Manchester 1
Wheeling 6, Toledo 0
Atlanta 5, Tulsa 3
Cincinnati 4, Quad City 0
Missouri 5, Wichita 4, OT
Utah 4, Rapid City 1
Orlando 4, Colorado 3
Idaho 4, Alaska 1
South Carolina at Greenville, 5 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Elmira at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Alaska at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.