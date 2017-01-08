ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|34
|21
|10
|1
|2
|45
|127
|104
|Brampton
|34
|19
|11
|2
|2
|42
|125
|121
|Reading
|33
|19
|12
|1
|1
|40
|117
|98
|Adirondack
|31
|16
|10
|2
|3
|37
|104
|94
|Wheeling
|31
|16
|12
|3
|0
|35
|103
|94
|Elmira
|31
|7
|19
|5
|0
|19
|72
|113
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|23
|7
|1
|2
|49
|120
|96
|South Carolina
|33
|20
|11
|1
|1
|42
|103
|83
|Orlando
|36
|18
|12
|4
|2
|42
|128
|126
|Greenville
|34
|17
|14
|2
|1
|37
|105
|115
|Cincinnati
|33
|16
|13
|4
|0
|36
|95
|93
|Atlanta
|35
|14
|16
|4
|1
|33
|121
|134
|Norfolk
|33
|9
|20
|4
|0
|22
|81
|120
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|33
|26
|6
|0
|1
|53
|134
|90
|Tulsa
|39
|21
|15
|3
|0
|45
|117
|113
|Fort Wayne
|33
|20
|9
|4
|0
|44
|129
|100
|Quad City
|33
|18
|13
|0
|2
|38
|95
|96
|Kalamazoo
|34
|14
|17
|0
|3
|31
|87
|117
|Wichita
|30
|12
|16
|1
|1
|26
|82
|108
|Indy
|34
|9
|22
|1
|2
|21
|86
|135
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|37
|22
|13
|1
|1
|46
|139
|101
|Colorado
|35
|21
|10
|1
|3
|46
|118
|102
|Idaho
|35
|20
|11
|3
|1
|44
|120
|109
|Alaska
|33
|19
|9
|1
|4
|43
|111
|97
|Utah
|34
|14
|17
|2
|1
|31
|101
|122
|Missouri
|34
|13
|16
|1
|4
|31
|99
|116
|Rapid City
|33
|10
|16
|7
|0
|27
|99
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
South Carolina 3, Greenville 2, SO
Reading 4, Adirondack 3
Florida 3, Manchester 2
Toledo 4, Brampton 0
Norfolk 3, Elmira 0
Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 1
Allen 6, Indy 3
Wichita 4, Missouri 2
Utah 6, Rapid City 5, OT
Colorado 5, Orlando 2
Alaska 5, Idaho 4, OT
Kalamazoo 3, Brampton 2, OT
South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1
Tulsa 6, Greenville 2
Colorado 5, Orlando 1
Allen 5, Indy 3
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT
No games scheduled
Elmira at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.