Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Cal fires coach Dykes after 4 seasons, 1 bowl appearance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 8:25 pm
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 34 21 10 1 2 45 127 104
Brampton 34 19 11 2 2 42 125 121
Reading 33 19 12 1 1 40 117 98
Adirondack 31 16 10 2 3 37 104 94
Wheeling 31 16 12 3 0 35 103 94
Elmira 31 7 19 5 0 19 72 113
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 33 23 7 1 2 49 120 96
South Carolina 33 20 11 1 1 42 103 83
Orlando 36 18 12 4 2 42 128 126
Greenville 34 17 14 2 1 37 105 115
Cincinnati 33 16 13 4 0 36 95 93
Atlanta 35 14 16 4 1 33 121 134
Norfolk 33 9 20 4 0 22 81 120
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 33 26 6 0 1 53 134 90
Tulsa 39 21 15 3 0 45 117 113
Fort Wayne 33 20 9 4 0 44 129 100
Quad City 33 18 13 0 2 38 95 96
Kalamazoo 34 14 17 0 3 31 87 117
Wichita 30 12 16 1 1 26 82 108
Indy 34 9 22 1 2 21 86 135
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 37 22 13 1 1 46 139 101
Colorado 35 21 10 1 3 46 118 102
Idaho 35 20 11 3 1 44 120 109
Alaska 33 19 9 1 4 43 111 97
Utah 34 14 17 2 1 31 101 122
Missouri 34 13 16 1 4 31 99 116
Rapid City 33 10 16 7 0 27 99 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2, SO

Reading 4, Adirondack 3

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Florida 3, Manchester 2

Advertisement

Toledo 4, Brampton 0

Norfolk 3, Elmira 0

Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 1

Allen 6, Indy 3

Wichita 4, Missouri 2

Utah 6, Rapid City 5, OT

Colorado 5, Orlando 2

Alaska 5, Idaho 4, OT

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 3, Brampton 2, OT

South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1

Tulsa 6, Greenville 2

Colorado 5, Orlando 1

Allen 5, Indy 3

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Elmira at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Cal fires coach Dykes after 4 seasons, 1 bowl appearance