ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|34
|21
|10
|1
|2
|45
|127
|104
|Brampton
|34
|19
|11
|2
|2
|42
|125
|121
|Reading
|33
|19
|12
|1
|1
|40
|117
|98
|Adirondack
|32
|17
|10
|2
|3
|39
|109
|95
|Wheeling
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|108
|96
|Elmira
|32
|7
|20
|5
|0
|19
|73
|118
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|24
|7
|1
|2
|51
|123
|97
|South Carolina
|34
|20
|12
|1
|1
|42
|104
|86
|Orlando
|36
|18
|12
|4
|2
|42
|128
|126
|Greenville
|35
|18
|14
|2
|1
|39
|111
|118
|Cincinnati
|34
|17
|13
|4
|0
|38
|98
|95
|Atlanta
|36
|14
|17
|4
|1
|33
|124
|140
|Norfolk
|33
|9
|20
|4
|0
|22
|81
|120
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|34
|26
|7
|0
|1
|53
|136
|95
|Tulsa
|40
|21
|15
|4
|0
|46
|119
|116
|Fort Wayne
|33
|20
|9
|4
|0
|44
|129
|100
|Quad City
|34
|18
|14
|0
|2
|38
|97
|99
|Kalamazoo
|35
|15
|17
|0
|3
|33
|90
|119
|Wichita
|31
|12
|17
|1
|1
|26
|82
|109
|Indy
|35
|10
|22
|1
|2
|23
|87
|135
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|37
|22
|13
|1
|1
|46
|139
|101
|Colorado
|35
|21
|10
|1
|3
|46
|118
|102
|Idaho
|35
|20
|11
|3
|1
|44
|120
|109
|Alaska
|33
|19
|9
|1
|4
|43
|111
|97
|Utah
|34
|14
|17
|2
|1
|31
|101
|122
|Missouri
|34
|13
|16
|1
|4
|31
|99
|116
|Rapid City
|33
|10
|16
|7
|0
|27
|99
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 5, Elmira 1
Indy 1, Wichita 0
Greenville 6, Atlanta 3
Kalamazoo 3, Tulsa 2, OT
Wheeling 5, Toledo 2
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Cincinnati 3, Quad City 2
Utah at Rapid City, 8:35 p.m.
Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.