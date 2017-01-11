Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:20 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 34 21 10 1 2 45 127 104
Brampton 34 19 11 2 2 42 125 121
Reading 33 19 12 1 1 40 117 98
Adirondack 32 17 10 2 3 39 109 95
Wheeling 32 17 12 3 0 37 108 96
Elmira 32 7 20 5 0 19 73 118
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 24 7 1 2 51 123 97
South Carolina 34 20 12 1 1 42 104 86
Orlando 36 18 12 4 2 42 128 126
Greenville 35 18 14 2 1 39 111 118
Cincinnati 34 17 13 4 0 38 98 95
Atlanta 36 14 17 4 1 33 124 140
Norfolk 33 9 20 4 0 22 81 120
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 34 26 7 0 1 53 136 95
Tulsa 40 21 15 4 0 46 119 116
Fort Wayne 33 20 9 4 0 44 129 100
Quad City 34 18 14 0 2 38 97 99
Kalamazoo 35 15 17 0 3 33 90 119
Wichita 31 12 17 1 1 26 82 109
Indy 35 10 22 1 2 23 87 135
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 37 22 13 1 1 46 139 101
Colorado 35 21 10 1 3 46 118 102
Idaho 35 20 11 3 1 44 120 109
Alaska 33 19 9 1 4 43 111 97
Utah 34 14 17 2 1 31 101 122
Missouri 34 13 16 1 4 31 99 116
Rapid City 33 10 16 7 0 27 99 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Elmira 1

Indy 1, Wichita 0

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 6, Atlanta 3

Kalamazoo 3, Tulsa 2, OT

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Cincinnati 3, Quad City 2

Utah at Rapid City, 8:35 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

