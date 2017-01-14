Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils beat Flames 2-1 Next Story AHL At A Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 1:48 am
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 35 22 10 1 2 47 134 110
Brampton 35 20 11 2 2 44 130 125
Reading 34 20 12 1 1 42 125 100
Adirondack 33 17 10 3 3 40 115 102
Wheeling 33 17 13 3 0 37 111 100
Elmira 33 7 21 5 0 19 75 126
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 35 25 7 1 2 53 125 98
Orlando 38 19 13 4 2 44 136 132
South Carolina 35 20 13 1 1 42 105 88
Greenville 36 18 15 2 1 39 111 123
Cincinnati 34 17 13 4 0 38 98 95
Atlanta 36 14 17 4 1 33 124 140
Norfolk 34 10 20 4 0 24 86 120
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 35 27 7 0 1 55 140 98
Tulsa 41 22 15 4 0 48 121 117
Fort Wayne 34 20 10 4 0 44 130 102
Quad City 35 18 15 0 2 38 100 105
Kalamazoo 36 15 17 1 3 34 94 124
Wichita 32 12 18 1 1 26 85 114
Indy 36 11 22 1 2 25 93 138
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 38 23 13 1 1 48 144 104
Idaho 37 22 11 3 1 48 128 113
Colorado 37 21 12 1 3 46 122 110
Alaska 35 20 10 1 4 45 117 105
Utah 36 14 18 3 1 32 106 130
Rapid City 35 12 16 7 0 31 107 126
Missouri 34 13 16 1 4 31 99 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Brampton 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Manchester 7, Adirondack 6, OT

Advertisement

Norfolk 5, Greenville 0

Reading 8, Elmira 2

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Tulsa 2, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Indy 6, Quad City 3

Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT

Idaho 3, Colorado 1

Alaska 4, Orlando 2

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Missouri at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils beat Flames 2-1 Next Story AHL At A Glance