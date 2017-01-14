ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|36
|23
|10
|1
|2
|49
|140
|113
|Brampton
|35
|20
|11
|2
|2
|44
|130
|125
|Reading
|34
|20
|12
|1
|1
|42
|125
|100
|Adirondack
|34
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|118
|108
|Wheeling
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|37
|111
|100
|Elmira
|33
|7
|21
|5
|0
|19
|75
|126
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|25
|7
|1
|2
|53
|125
|98
|Orlando
|38
|19
|13
|4
|2
|44
|136
|132
|South Carolina
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|105
|88
|Greenville
|36
|18
|15
|2
|1
|39
|111
|123
|Cincinnati
|34
|17
|13
|4
|0
|38
|98
|95
|Atlanta
|36
|14
|17
|4
|1
|33
|124
|140
|Norfolk
|34
|10
|20
|4
|0
|24
|86
|120
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|35
|27
|7
|0
|1
|55
|140
|98
|Tulsa
|41
|22
|15
|4
|0
|48
|121
|117
|Fort Wayne
|34
|20
|10
|4
|0
|44
|130
|102
|Quad City
|35
|18
|15
|0
|2
|38
|100
|105
|Kalamazoo
|36
|15
|17
|1
|3
|34
|94
|124
|Wichita
|32
|12
|18
|1
|1
|26
|85
|114
|Indy
|36
|11
|22
|1
|2
|25
|93
|138
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|144
|104
|Idaho
|37
|22
|11
|3
|1
|48
|128
|113
|Colorado
|37
|21
|12
|1
|3
|46
|122
|110
|Alaska
|35
|20
|10
|1
|4
|45
|117
|105
|Utah
|36
|14
|18
|3
|1
|32
|106
|130
|Rapid City
|35
|12
|16
|7
|0
|31
|107
|126
|Missouri
|34
|13
|16
|1
|4
|31
|99
|116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT
Manchester 7, Adirondack 6, OT
Norfolk 5, Greenville 0
Reading 8, Elmira 2
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Florida 2, South Carolina 1
Tulsa 2, Fort Wayne 1
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Indy 6, Quad City 3
Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT
Idaho 3, Colorado 1
Alaska 4, Orlando 2
Manchester 6, Adirondack 3
Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Missouri at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Allen, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Quad City, 2:05 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.