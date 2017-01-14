Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Texans still hanging, down 24-16 entering 4Q Next Story Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 84-75 for first Big 12 win
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 10:56 pm
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 36 23 10 1 2 49 140 113
Brampton 36 20 12 2 2 44 130 131
Reading 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 104
Adirondack 34 17 11 3 3 40 118 108
Wheeling 34 17 14 3 0 37 112 105
Elmira 34 8 21 5 0 21 79 129
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 25 8 1 2 53 127 101
South Carolina 36 21 13 1 1 44 108 90
Orlando 38 19 13 4 2 44 136 132
Greenville 37 18 16 2 1 39 111 126
Cincinnati 35 17 14 4 0 38 100 101
Atlanta 37 15 17 4 1 35 130 142
Norfolk 35 11 20 4 0 26 89 120
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 36 28 7 0 1 57 146 98
Tulsa 42 22 16 4 0 48 123 120
Fort Wayne 35 20 11 4 0 44 133 106
Quad City 36 19 15 0 2 40 104 108
Kalamazoo 37 16 17 1 3 36 99 125
Indy 37 12 22 1 2 27 96 140
Wichita 32 12 18 1 1 26 85 114
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 38 23 13 1 1 48 144 104
Idaho 37 22 11 3 1 48 128 113
Colorado 37 21 12 1 3 46 122 110
Alaska 35 20 10 1 4 45 117 105
Utah 36 14 18 3 1 32 106 130
Rapid City 35 12 16 7 0 31 107 126
Missouri 34 13 16 1 4 31 99 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Brampton 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT

Manchester 7, Adirondack 6, OT

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Norfolk 5, Greenville 0

Advertisement

Reading 8, Elmira 2

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Tulsa 2, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Indy 6, Quad City 3

Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT

Idaho 3, Colorado 1

Alaska 4, Orlando 2

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 3, Greenville 0

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1

Elmira 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 0

Indy 3, Tulsa 2

Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3

Missouri at Wichita, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Missouri at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Quad City, 2:05 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Texans still hanging, down 24-16 entering 4Q Next Story Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 84-75 for first Big 12 win