ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|36
|23
|10
|1
|2
|49
|140
|113
|Brampton
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|130
|131
|Reading
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|128
|104
|Adirondack
|34
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|118
|108
|Wheeling
|34
|17
|14
|3
|0
|37
|112
|105
|Elmira
|34
|8
|21
|5
|0
|21
|79
|129
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|36
|25
|8
|1
|2
|53
|127
|101
|South Carolina
|36
|21
|13
|1
|1
|44
|108
|90
|Orlando
|38
|19
|13
|4
|2
|44
|136
|132
|Greenville
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|111
|126
|Cincinnati
|35
|17
|14
|4
|0
|38
|100
|101
|Atlanta
|37
|15
|17
|4
|1
|35
|130
|142
|Norfolk
|35
|11
|20
|4
|0
|26
|89
|120
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|36
|28
|7
|0
|1
|57
|146
|98
|Tulsa
|42
|22
|16
|4
|0
|48
|123
|120
|Fort Wayne
|35
|20
|11
|4
|0
|44
|133
|106
|Quad City
|36
|19
|15
|0
|2
|40
|104
|108
|Kalamazoo
|37
|16
|17
|1
|3
|36
|99
|125
|Indy
|37
|12
|22
|1
|2
|27
|96
|140
|Wichita
|32
|12
|18
|1
|1
|26
|85
|114
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|144
|104
|Idaho
|37
|22
|11
|3
|1
|48
|128
|113
|Colorado
|37
|21
|12
|1
|3
|46
|122
|110
|Alaska
|35
|20
|10
|1
|4
|45
|117
|105
|Utah
|36
|14
|18
|3
|1
|32
|106
|130
|Rapid City
|35
|12
|16
|7
|0
|31
|107
|126
|Missouri
|34
|13
|16
|1
|4
|31
|99
|116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT
Manchester 7, Adirondack 6, OT
OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day
Norfolk 5, Greenville 0
Reading 8, Elmira 2
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Florida 2, South Carolina 1
Tulsa 2, Fort Wayne 1
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Indy 6, Quad City 3
Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT
Idaho 3, Colorado 1
Alaska 4, Orlando 2
Manchester 6, Adirondack 3
Norfolk 3, Greenville 0
South Carolina 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1
Elmira 4, Reading 3
Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 2
Toledo 6, Brampton 0
Indy 3, Tulsa 2
Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3
Missouri at Wichita, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Missouri at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Allen, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Quad City, 2:05 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.