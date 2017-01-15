Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:54 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 36 23 10 1 2 49 140 113
Brampton 36 20 12 2 2 44 130 131
Reading 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 104
Adirondack 34 17 11 3 3 40 118 108
Wheeling 34 17 14 3 0 37 112 105
Elmira 34 8 21 5 0 21 79 129
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 25 8 1 2 53 127 101
Orlando 39 20 13 4 2 46 145 138
South Carolina 36 21 13 1 1 44 108 90
Greenville 37 18 16 2 1 39 111 126
Cincinnati 35 17 14 4 0 38 100 101
Atlanta 37 15 17 4 1 35 130 142
Norfolk 35 11 20 4 0 26 89 120
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 36 28 7 0 1 57 146 98
Tulsa 42 22 16 4 0 48 123 120
Fort Wayne 35 20 11 4 0 44 133 106
Quad City 36 19 15 0 2 40 104 108
Kalamazoo 37 16 17 1 3 36 99 125
Wichita 33 13 18 1 1 28 92 119
Indy 37 12 22 1 2 27 96 140
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 38 23 13 1 1 48 144 104
Colorado 38 22 12 1 3 48 131 113
Idaho 38 22 12 3 1 48 131 122
Alaska 36 20 11 1 4 45 123 114
Utah 37 15 18 3 1 34 111 131
Rapid City 36 12 17 7 0 31 108 131
Missouri 35 13 17 1 4 31 104 123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Brampton 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT

Manchester 7, Adirondack 6, OT

Norfolk 5, Greenville 0

Reading 8, Elmira 2

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Tulsa 2, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Indy 6, Quad City 3

Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT

Idaho 3, Colorado 1

Alaska 4, Orlando 2

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 3, Greenville 0

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1

Elmira 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 0

Indy 3, Tulsa 2

Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3

Wichita 7, Missouri 5

Utah 5, Rapid City 1

Colorado 9, Idaho 3

Orlando 9, Alaska 6

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Missouri at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Quad City, 2:05 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

