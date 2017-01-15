ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|36
|23
|10
|1
|2
|49
|140
|113
|Brampton
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|130
|131
|Reading
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|128
|104
|Adirondack
|34
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|118
|108
|Wheeling
|34
|17
|14
|3
|0
|37
|112
|105
|Elmira
|34
|8
|21
|5
|0
|21
|79
|129
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|36
|25
|8
|1
|2
|53
|127
|101
|Orlando
|39
|20
|13
|4
|2
|46
|145
|138
|South Carolina
|36
|21
|13
|1
|1
|44
|108
|90
|Greenville
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|111
|126
|Cincinnati
|35
|17
|14
|4
|0
|38
|100
|101
|Atlanta
|37
|15
|17
|4
|1
|35
|130
|142
|Norfolk
|35
|11
|20
|4
|0
|26
|89
|120
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|36
|28
|7
|0
|1
|57
|146
|98
|Tulsa
|42
|22
|16
|4
|0
|48
|123
|120
|Fort Wayne
|35
|20
|11
|4
|0
|44
|133
|106
|Quad City
|36
|19
|15
|0
|2
|40
|104
|108
|Kalamazoo
|37
|16
|17
|1
|3
|36
|99
|125
|Wichita
|33
|13
|18
|1
|1
|28
|92
|119
|Indy
|37
|12
|22
|1
|2
|27
|96
|140
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|144
|104
|Colorado
|38
|22
|12
|1
|3
|48
|131
|113
|Idaho
|38
|22
|12
|3
|1
|48
|131
|122
|Alaska
|36
|20
|11
|1
|4
|45
|123
|114
|Utah
|37
|15
|18
|3
|1
|34
|111
|131
|Rapid City
|36
|12
|17
|7
|0
|31
|108
|131
|Missouri
|35
|13
|17
|1
|4
|31
|104
|123
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT
Manchester 7, Adirondack 6, OT
Norfolk 5, Greenville 0
Reading 8, Elmira 2
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Florida 2, South Carolina 1
Tulsa 2, Fort Wayne 1
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Indy 6, Quad City 3
Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT
Idaho 3, Colorado 1
Alaska 4, Orlando 2
Manchester 6, Adirondack 3
Norfolk 3, Greenville 0
South Carolina 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1
Elmira 4, Reading 3
Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 2
Toledo 6, Brampton 0
Indy 3, Tulsa 2
Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3
Wichita 7, Missouri 5
Utah 5, Rapid City 1
Colorado 9, Idaho 3
Orlando 9, Alaska 6
Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Missouri at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Allen, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Quad City, 2:05 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.