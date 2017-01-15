ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|36
|23
|10
|1
|2
|49
|140
|113
|Brampton
|37
|20
|13
|2
|2
|44
|134
|137
|Reading
|35
|20
|13
|1
|1
|42
|128
|104
|Adirondack
|34
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|118
|108
|Wheeling
|35
|18
|14
|3
|0
|39
|117
|107
|Elmira
|34
|8
|21
|5
|0
|21
|79
|129
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|36
|25
|8
|1
|2
|53
|127
|101
|Orlando
|39
|20
|13
|4
|2
|46
|145
|138
|South Carolina
|36
|21
|13
|1
|1
|44
|108
|90
|Greenville
|38
|19
|16
|2
|1
|41
|114
|128
|Cincinnati
|36
|17
|15
|4
|0
|38
|102
|104
|Atlanta
|37
|15
|17
|4
|1
|35
|130
|142
|Norfolk
|35
|11
|20
|4
|0
|26
|89
|120
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|37
|29
|7
|0
|1
|59
|152
|102
|Tulsa
|42
|22
|16
|4
|0
|48
|123
|120
|Fort Wayne
|36
|21
|11
|4
|0
|46
|139
|108
|Quad City
|36
|19
|15
|0
|2
|40
|104
|108
|Kalamazoo
|38
|16
|18
|1
|3
|36
|101
|130
|Wichita
|33
|13
|18
|1
|1
|28
|92
|119
|Indy
|38
|12
|23
|1
|2
|27
|98
|146
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|39
|24
|13
|1
|1
|50
|148
|107
|Colorado
|38
|22
|12
|1
|3
|48
|131
|113
|Idaho
|38
|22
|12
|3
|1
|48
|131
|122
|Alaska
|36
|20
|11
|1
|4
|45
|123
|114
|Utah
|37
|15
|18
|3
|1
|34
|111
|131
|Missouri
|36
|13
|17
|2
|4
|32
|107
|127
|Rapid City
|36
|12
|17
|7
|0
|31
|108
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manchester 6, Adirondack 3
Norfolk 3, Greenville 0
South Carolina 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1
Elmira 4, Reading 3
Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 2
Toledo 6, Brampton 0
Indy 3, Tulsa 2
Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3
Wichita 7, Missouri 5
Utah 5, Rapid City 1
Colorado 9, Idaho 3
Orlando 9, Alaska 6
Toledo 6, Brampton 4
Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2
Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 2
Fort Wayne 6, Indy 2
Allen 4, Missouri 3, OT
Norfolk at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 1 p.m.
Missouri at Allen, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Quad City, 2:05 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
No games scheduled