ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 7:55 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 36 23 10 1 2 49 140 113
Brampton 37 20 13 2 2 44 134 137
Reading 35 20 13 1 1 42 128 104
Adirondack 34 17 11 3 3 40 118 108
Wheeling 35 18 14 3 0 39 117 107
Elmira 34 8 21 5 0 21 79 129
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 25 8 1 2 53 127 101
Orlando 39 20 13 4 2 46 145 138
South Carolina 36 21 13 1 1 44 108 90
Greenville 38 19 16 2 1 41 114 128
Cincinnati 36 17 15 4 0 38 102 104
Atlanta 37 15 17 4 1 35 130 142
Norfolk 35 11 20 4 0 26 89 120
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 37 29 7 0 1 59 152 102
Tulsa 42 22 16 4 0 48 123 120
Fort Wayne 36 21 11 4 0 46 139 108
Quad City 36 19 15 0 2 40 104 108
Kalamazoo 38 16 18 1 3 36 101 130
Wichita 33 13 18 1 1 28 92 119
Indy 38 12 23 1 2 27 98 146
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 39 24 13 1 1 50 148 107
Colorado 38 22 12 1 3 48 131 113
Idaho 38 22 12 3 1 48 131 122
Alaska 36 20 11 1 4 45 123 114
Utah 37 15 18 3 1 34 111 131
Missouri 36 13 17 2 4 32 107 127
Rapid City 36 12 17 7 0 31 108 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 3, Greenville 0

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1

Elmira 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 0

Indy 3, Tulsa 2

Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3

Wichita 7, Missouri 5

Utah 5, Rapid City 1

Colorado 9, Idaho 3

Orlando 9, Alaska 6

Sunday’s Games

Toledo 6, Brampton 4

Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 2

Allen 4, Missouri 3, OT

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Quad City, 2:05 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News

